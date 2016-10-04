I am ready to take over-TK

If remarks by the Minister of Environment, Wildlife and Tourism, Tshekedi Khama are anything to go by then Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s way to the top office will not be an easy walk in the park.

In an interview with a local radio station on Tuesday where he had been called in to respond to allegations of running the show at the Botswana Tourism Organization, Tshekedi was also asked about his future plans in politics and if he was eyeing the top job to which he responded:

“If people feel that I should take over as their President then I will gladly do that,” he said with laughter.

Khama’s words are likely to rub some party members the wrong way if not cause divisions in the party.

Already there have been talks of some senior party members who are giving Masisi sleepless nights.

A few months back, while addressing party members in Maun, Masisi emphasized that as per the BDP constitution, he is the only one who will ascend to the highest office and thereafter select his deputy.

“Ke a se kotama, ga gona ka mokgwa mongwe,”(loosely meaning, no one will occupy that seat but me) said Masisi.

Unconfirmed reports are that Minister of Infrastructure, Science and Technology, Nonofo Molefhi and outgoing Botswana’s Ambassador to Japan, Jacob Nkate are also eyeing the same seat after the end of Ian Khama’s term in 2019.

Meanwhile, Botswana Democratic Party’s Secretary General Botsalo Ntuane declined to comment on Tshekedi Khama’s statement saying he can only do so after listening to the audio clip

“I cannot comment with authority until I listen to the clip,” he said.