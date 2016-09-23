Husband reports wife for abortion

A disgruntled 33-year-old Selebi-Phikwe man, this week humiliated his 31-year-old wife when he dragged her before the police station and opened an abortion case against her.

The husband who had been aware of his wife’s pregnancy allegedly told the police that he was shocked on Monday evening when the she was dropped off by terrified friends, struggling in pain.

When the husband questioned his wife on what happened, the woman allegedly failed to explain her situation.

Instead of taking his wife to the hospital, the distraught husband took her to the police station where the abortion charge was laid.

Superintendent Victor Nlebesi of Phikwe police confirmed that an abortion case was reported and that it is still under investigation.

He revealed that the whole incident took place at BCL location.

Nlebesi said the wife is still hospitalised and recovering well, but said he could not divulge any more information as investigations were at a preliminary stage.