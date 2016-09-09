Govt crafts bio-energy policy

In a quest to attain sustainable clean energy through domestic biogas, the government through the Ministry of Minerals, Energy and Water Resources is busy crafting a biofuels policy and is expected to be ready soon.

A policy on biofuel energy generation is another step that the government is taking in order to encourage the adoption and eventually deployment of green energy, as government sets out to promote clean production of power.

The government is currently putting an emphasis on the development of solar power with a manufacturing factory of planetary kits having been set up at Kanye.

And very soon all street lights in the country are expected to be solar powered, according to highly placed government sources.

A 1.3MW solar plant, sponsored at the tune of P83.8million by the Japanese Embassy, was commissioned at Phakalane in September 2010.

It is Botswana’s first solar power station and the expectation is that the model will be replicated throughout the country and move away from coal generated power.

Currently, Botswana’s only 600MW power station, Morupule, is a coal-fired operation and is operating under capacity due to a number of factors.

And the assumption is that the photovoltaic projects will ease shortage of electricity in the country hence the drafting of the biofuels policy.

The biofuels, according to officials, will be generated from agricultural waste, manure, municipal waste, plant material waste and food waste, by building digesters at boarding schools and hospitals.

“There are still a lot of investment opportunities in the northern part of the country,” Tshephang Kelatile, the Director of Investment Promotion at the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) told a recent Francistown business forum.

Kelatile told the business forum that potential investors have not been able to tap into the lucrative business of generating energy through biofuels because “the government had no regulatory policy.”

He added that those who had the capacity to produce electricity through renewable energy means could not feed into the national grid. However, the government has found it imperative to work with the private players in clean energy generation through the Private Public Partnerships (PPPs).

“But the policy that the government is currently crafting will give independent players to feed into the national grid,” Kelatile said and encouraged potential investors in biofuel energy production to consider venturing into clean energy production.

Last month, Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi announced that the government is seeking a total of P4.2billion to generate electricity from renewable sources such as the abundant sun and biogas among others.