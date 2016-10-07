Giving to the arts community

Epic performances by Tsoga Theatre Works and Mophato Dance Theatre have been slated for Maitisong this weekend and organisers have promised another scintillating talent showcase.

The two groups are reputed for their electrifying performances and this weekend’s red carpet affair promises, by all accounts, to be a thriller.

The event starts at 1930hrs and it is scheduled to run until late.

There will also be live performances such as dances, singing and acting.

The aim of the event is to give to the Arts community, as the groups intend to grow youthful artistes.

Tickets are sold at P500 VIP, P200 double ticket and P150 single ticket.