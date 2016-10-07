Gambule villagers plagued by burglaries

A recent spate of professionally conducted night time burglaries have left nervous residents of border village Gambule paranoid that they could be next.

According to Masunga Police Superintendent Gaolathe Ngayaya, the robberies seem to be targeting the rural settlement’s vulnerable elderly female population.

Confirming that a series of home invasions have been recorded, not just at Gambule but throughout the north-eastern corner of the country, Ngayaya said, “We are currently investigating three or four incidents at Mosojane village and three more at Gambule.”

The Superintendent added that the suspected burglars seemed well informed about the day-to-day comings and goings of the affected villages, as well as their layouts.

Speaking exclusively to The Voice, one of the burgled victims, Kgosi Linah Mompati, of Gumbule’s Butale ward, revealed how thieves are smashing through doors and windows before ransacking homes.

“I was sleeping when someone smashed into my bedroom. Initially I thought it was my daughter. But to my surprise, it was this heavily built black man armed with an axe,” recalled the trembling 77-year-old traditional leader, shuddering involuntarily at the memory of the incident, which took place at around 4am on the night after the country’s 50th independence celebrations.

According to Mompati, she then turned up her nearby paraffin lamp only for the intruder to immediately switch it back off.

Undeterred the old lady bravely asked the night time prowler who he was. His chilling, sinister response was to reply simply, “I am Zimbabwe.”

Continuing her tale, Mompati told how she resisted the thief’s advances causing him to run away.

However, her relief was short lived as he instantly returned with a pounding stick, threatening to kill Mompati if she dared scream.

Terrified for her life, she kept quiet and handed him the handbag he requested.

“After snatching my handbag, he disappeared into the darkness of the dawn towards a nearby stream where the bag was eventually found minus P550,” she said, before adding that she counts herself lucky, saying, “I thank God that I am still alive and was not harmed in any way. In similar incidents that have occurred in the village and surrounding villages, some victims have lost their lives!”

Meanwhile, Superintendent Ngayaya advised members of the community to embrace neighborhood policing, as well as ensuring that they made sure their lights were left on.