Fuel prices remain low in Botswana

Pressure builds on National Petroleum Fund (NPF) -NPF Not in danger of depletion-Tautona

Despite a surge on the international fuel market, Botswana fuel prices remain low in the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), according to Principal Energy Officer in the Ministry of Minerals, Energy and Water Resources, Merapelo Tautona.

He said the National Petroleum fund has cushioned the impact of volatile petrol prices in Botswana compared to other SACU member states.

Tautona further said that government continues to observe monthly pump prices and reviews them on quarterly basis.

This means if the pump prices are lower than what they should be on the basis of international crude oil prices, government will then pay oil companies the disparity from the NPF to stabilise prices.

He further said NPF help to service the maintenance of storage facilities and the stabilization of the petroleum prices.

“This is just a stabilization fund meant to cushion motorists whenever there is an under recovery,” he said.

The National Petroleum Fund is used by government to pay petroleum retailers the difference between the administered and prevailing fuel prices.

However the fund is under pressure due to other big projects such as the construction of a petroleum storage depot at Tshele Hills.

Responding to claims that the over -reliance on the NPF fund will end up depleting it, Tautona said the fund was healthy and sustainable and will not be depleted soon.

“This fund is not in danger of being depleted but we cannot be optimistic about its future sustainability,” he said.

Currently the fund has over P600m. However Analysts have criticized government in the past for over reliance on the NPF.

According to Tautona, fuel prices are influenced by different factors such as exchange rates, industry operating and service costs and government policy on fuel levy among others.

Botswana is a net importer of oil which constitute over 60% of the total imports.

The price of fuel in Botswana is significantly lower than in South Africa at $1, 06 per litre.

Tautona said fuel is regulated because it is a strategic commodity since it has great impact on the economy.