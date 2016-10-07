Frozen chicken lands trio in hot soup

Three young female employees from Mogoditshane’s Sunbeam Hotel appeared before the village Kgotla on Wednesday charged with stealing a 15kg frozen chicken.

Presiding over the case, Chief Tswina Mochudi heard how, on the 19th of September, 26-year-old laundry maid, Kesentseng Watch, was caught attempting to sneak out of the hotel carrying a bulky black plastic bag.

Testifying against the suspects, the hotel’s director, James Kgosiemang, told court that he spotted Watch leaving. Suspicious of the bag’s contents he confronted Watch and immediately discovered the stolen chicken.

Having been discovered red-handed, Watch was taken straight to the conference room for questioning where she subsequently revealed that Thabiso Palala, 25, and Patsilo Morake, 28, had conspired with her to steal the meat.

The remorseful Watch and Morake, who also worked in the laundry section, both pleaded guilty to the charge, whilst Palala defiantly maintained her innocence.

However, Chief Mochudi ruled that Palala was linked to the theft, noting that she was the only one of the three who worked in the kitchen.

During mitigation, the women pleaded for leniency, all claiming to be their family’s breadwinners.

Unmoved by the ladies pleas, Chief Mochudi ordered them to pay P200 each within seven days, adding that they should appeal before 30 days if not satisfied with the judgment.