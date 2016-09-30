FNB launches ebucks rewards programme

First National Bank (FNB) Botswana recently moved to reward loyal customers for positive banking behavior.

The programme, in essence, enables FNB users to accumulate electronic money by performing transactions on their numerous electronic platforms.

Such transactions include purchasing airtime, prepaid electricity and shopping purchases made on qualifying credit cards.

The more airtime and electricity one buys, the more the eBucks will accrue.

One can earn up to a maximum of 15% back of their total qualifying spend.

In order to sign up for the rewards programme, all one need do is visit their closest FNB branch to complete the registration process.

Having registered one is now eligible for the rewards as soon as they make their first purchase on one of FNB’s electronic banking channels.

These channels include; Cell phone banking, Online Banking and the FNB Banking App.

The eBucks accrued do not expire and thus customers can choose to save them until a time they deem it necessary to make purchases. However, it has been emphasized that one can only spend their eBucks on airtime and electricity.

In addition there is a charge of 75 eBucks for accounts that are left dormant for over a month and one cannot convert them to local currency.

Furthermore, eBucks are exclusive to the user who earned them and cannot be transferred from one member to another.

The programme represents a milestone in the banking industry as it represents the first secure electronic rewards currency on Botswana.