GRANNY 96, GETS HER FIRST HOUSE

The saying; good things come to those who wait recently made sense for 96 –year- old Gasedirelwe Ntake of Manakanagore ward in Nata after she was handed over keys of her first ever house.

Ntake who had lived all her life in a single thatched mud is counting her blessings to have survived all these years despite living in an area which is frequented by animals.

“An elephant could have simply walked past this mud hut and destroyed it,” said Ntake in an interview with The Voice, as she pointed at the mud hut last Friday at an occasion to receive her house from Botswana Power Corporation (BPC).

With joy written all over her face, the nonagenarian could not control her excitement she shared with a number of her neighbors.

Born in 1920 at Maposa village – a stone throw from Nata near Manxotae village, Ntake never got a chance to go to school.

Her parents were peasant farmers who unfortunately were not least bothered by the importance of education.

“I never had the opportunity to work and survived on harvesting thatching grass here in Nata,” said Ntake, adding that the money she managed to raise through selling thatching grass was from hand to mouth.

The still radiant nonagenarian added: “It was not easy to build a home for myself. I am really thankful to BPC employees who found it imperative to ensure that I have a roof over my head from now onwards.”

“May the Good Lord bless these employees. For many years, I have waited for a home like this. It is electrified and is a modern day feature,” an excited Ntake.

BPC Distribution Senior Technical Officer based at Nata, Kadimo Motsokono said they were motivated by the burning desire to live the vision pillar of a compassionate, just and caring nation.