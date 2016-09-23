The downside of online dating

Last Friday evening, Voice cartoonist, Lesole Ntshole was at Kofifi bar in Gaborone when he eavesdropped on a conversation amongst customers who were having drinks, on how media and online dating can go bad.

LADY IN JEANS: Hela, I read on Facebook that a Duma Fm presenter fell in love with someone only to discover a year later that the lady had faked her identity as she used Miss Namibia’s photos on her Facebook account.

LONG-HAIRED LADY: I read it too. The lady claimed to be a rich Motswana medical doctor based in London. But men can be foolish also.

How do you profess undying love for someone you have never met?

LADY IN JEANS: The guy was so obsessed to an extent that he had started saving money to relocate to London to join her.

MAN IN BLUE SHIRT: Sometimes us guys like showing-off. You can image if he’d gone and got lost in London or abducted by human traffickers.

LONG-HAIRED LADY: That’s what guys like to do. The moment you accept their friend request on Facebook, you give them a license to propose love to you.

MAN IN RED CAP: My friend dated a lady through a newspaper column. They exchanged phone numbers and started to communicate.

She claimed to work for Nyangabwe Referral Hospital in Francistown as a nurse. Some minutes later, she asked him to loan her some money for fuel, so she could drive to Gaborone to meet him.

He decided to cut the communication after I told him she was a trickster. Months later, I dated a lady through the same newspaper column.

I was surprised when she told me the same story she told my friend. (laughter).

MAN IN BLUE SHIRT: Man, you were so lucky. You can imagine how many guys she conned of their hard-earned cash through her stunts.

The conversation ends as two noisy men talking about American politics walk into the bar.