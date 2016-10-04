Debswana’s plans in disarray

Debswana Diamond Company (Pty) Limited’s development and sales plans for the year 2017 and beyond has been thrown into total hysteria amid revelations that the government’s cash cow is facing an uncertain future.

For time immemorial, government has been solely relying on diamond sales to the international market.

And for this country to have remained financially stable for the past decades, diamonds have been playing a pivotal role.

However, the global diamond market has not been stable of late with the appetite for rough precious stones not satisfying.

And this has cast a shadow of uncertainty on the Debswana, as well as the country’s revenue.

“Prevailing geo-political uncertainties such as the impending United States (US) elections, infamous Brexit and the war in Syria continue to cast a shadow over security of the global economic outlook as well as consumer demand,” lamented the Debswana Managing Director Balisi Bonyongo.

Bonyongo was updating stakeholders on the developments taking shape in the diamond industry locally and abroad during a recent networking session held in Francistown.

He added that rough diamond prices have continued to be relatively flat since the beginning of the year (2016) while mid-stream liquidity appears to be stabilizing with new sources of capital entering the industry.

Bonyongo explained: “The US has driven 2016 performance, supported by the economy posting strong growth in consumer spending and solid employment numbers. China has seen flattish growth so far, while India has seen ongoing challenges, with the month-long jeweller’s strike in March 2016 impacting the domestic market.”

According to Bonyongo, 2015 was a challenging year not only for Debswana or diamonds, but for the mining industry at large.

He said the business environment of 2016 continues to be volatile and complex.

“This is the nature of today’s business environment where many organisations are constantly adjusting and flexing to stay afloat and aligned to market needs,” said Bonyongo, adding that Debswana was forced to reduce production levels by three million carats in 2015.

Now, Debswana is focused on driving down costs and pushing up operational efficiencies whilst preserving jobs in preparation for a market upturn.

Bonyongo said underpinning on driving down costs was an unwavering resolution to prioritise safety and maintain employee engagement and morale.

“Debswana’s commitment to this measured response (of driving down costs and pushing up operational efficiencies whilst preserving jobs in preparation for a market upturn) remains steadfast and we have maintained this approach throughout 2016,” he said.