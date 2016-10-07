Deadly blow

Son from hell kills brother with a fist punch

He once chased his brother with an axe and stormed into the bathroom where he strangled his mother almost to death in the shower.

The callous young man’s reign of terror on his family members over the years ended this week with an arraignment in court for the murder of his brother.

The heartless Olebogeng ‘Nkoboto’ Mogatusi, (26) appeared before Lobatse Magistrate on Monday charged with the murder the of his older brother, Gilbert Mogatusi, 29.

Nkoboto, as he was popularly known around Mmathethe village allegedly killed his brother with a heavy punch to the stomach in full view of other family members.

Speaking with The Voice Newspaper in an interview, the suspect’s grieving mother, Boitumelo Mogatusi said she regretted the day she gave birth to Nkoboto.

“All I wish for is for the law to take its cause. I don’t want Nkoboto anymore, dagga has turned him into a monster from hell,” she said.

The irritated mother revealed that she never had rest in raising Nkoboto, as he bullied other students and once used a glass to cut another student on the head.

Narrating the story of how her older son was killed Mogatusi said; “Gilbert woke up from his sleep and tried to stop Nkobobo from harassing me and the rest of the family. That is when Nkoboto punched him with a fist and he fell to the ground, blood coming of his mouth, nose and ears. He died on the way to the hospital,” she said

Another eyewitness to the incident, Obakeng Mogatusi, 19, said all he wished for was to cut his brothers legs off in order to stop him from inflicting more abuse on the family.

“He chased me after hitting my brother, I ran for my life. All he accuses the family of misusing his father’s inheritance,” he said.

The suspect Grandfather, Motshegetsi Mogatusi who does not stay in the same yard with the family wished Nkoboto to rot in jail.

“Whenever he is around we live in fear. He is full of evil. He has intimidated his own mother to abandon mother her own home to go and live in at the lands. He also once nearly roasted his grandmother alive by pushing her head into a fire,” he said.

Apparently, Nkoboto was once a mental patient who abandoned his medication but rather continued to smoke marijuana, much to the displeasure of his parents.

As he was being taken away by the police from the crime scene he reportedly screamed that he was coming back to kill the rest of the family as soon as he has served his prison term.