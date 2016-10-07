Cricket without boundaries in Tonota

In their continued efforts to develop cricket in the country, Botswana Cricket Association, in conjunction with Cricket Without Boundaries (CWB), hosted a five-day training programme in Tonota this week.

The well organised, fun-filled event, which was open to every primary school in the Tonota Sub District, attracted 37 teachers.

Run by a team of 11 CWB volunteers from the United Kingdom, the morning sessions involved the teachers learning basic batting, bowling and fielding skills.

In the afternoon sessions, the teachers then turned into coaches themselves, imparting their newly acquired skills on the gathered school children.

The objective of the programme was to introduce students and coaches to cricket at a grassroots level, as well as empowering communities through the sport.

BCA’s Northern Development Officer, Clement Chipanga, told Voice Sport that their main priority was to bring the sport to people across the country.

He said the eventual aim was for the sub district to come up with a mini league.

“In the long run we want to introduce teachers to administration training so that they can officiate their own games without relying on the association,” he explained.

Chipanga also noted that the training sessions don’t focus entirely on cricket, saying, “As we train the young players, we incorporate current issues that affect the children in the society they live in. We invited officers from the Ministry of Health and Wellness to talk to them about the dangers of substance and drug abuse and HIV/AIDS.”

The Development Officer added that while the sporting code was fairly new to Botswana, the level of enthusiasm shown by participants was overwhelming.