Colour run returns

The Ghetto’s edition of the Botswana colour run takes place this Saturday at the Francistown club.

The event starts at 7:30am and is scheduled to run until around 10pm.

Tickets are sold at P100 in advance at all Spar shops and P120 at the gate for adults and P50 for kids. Participants are reminded to wear white and encouraged to leave the event covered in colour.

The day is meant to promote a healthy lifestyle, bring people together and raise funds for the needy.

There will be a Neon Glow Party after the event, with performances from various local artists, including DJ Bunz, B Blok Exclusive, DJ Cue and DJ Bino.