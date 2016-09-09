Clash of the choirs

The Association of Gaborone Diocese Catholic Church Choirs will next Saturday hots it’s t 23rd Annual Music Festival at the Lobatse Civic Centre.

The festival, which brings together church choirs from 25 parishes in the Diocese of Gaborone, is part of the church’s flagship programme for development of music in the diocese and church as a whole.

There will be different sections including small ensembles, female and male sections, youth section, section c, standard section and large section. Each section except the small and gender ensembles signs a hymn, a western piece with accompaniment and an African piece.

The festival sees improved engagement every year from young to the elderly in the church, who get together after over half a year of preparations to showcase their talents and understanding of the rudiments of choral music.

The festival also creates an opportunity for choralists in the country to enjoy rare renditions of popular western music from such respectable composers including Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, George Frederich Handel, Sebastian Bach, Joseph Hadyn to name but a few and popular African composers including Prof Mzilikazi Khumalo, Michael Moshoeu Moerane, Joshua Pumulo Mohapeloa, Christian Thanduxolo Ngqobe etc.

The festival leads the pack in Botswana as a whole not only from the calibre of prescribed music but also by the calibre of adjudicators and trainers engaged to teach the conductors music.

These include, Sidwell Mhlongo – a famous and renowned conductor of the Gauteng Choristers; Thamsanqa Zungu – a renowned Music Educator at the Tshwane University of Technology, Mokale Koapeng – a Music Educator and composer at the University of South Africa along with our local ones.

Through this festival, the Catholic Church has raised over 30 young conductors who now lead and direct music in the church, schools around the country and community choirs.

It is a development vehicle that sets out to find, groom and nurture talent of young people in the church.

Part of proceeds from this music festival goes to select charitable organizations.