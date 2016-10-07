Cheeky arsonist

MAN BURNS DOWN EX-LOVER’S FAMILY HOME

A suspected arsonist who swore that his ex-lover and her family would pay for spending his money allegedly accomplished his mission last Saturday as he razed down their home.

Aron Ditshoso, 30, who had previously attacked her ex-lover’s mother reportedly torched the home and reduced all the property to ashes.

Counting her losses, the mother to Ditshoso’s ex-lover, Mmantsetsa Peterose, 56, of Ga-Segwagwa near Kanye said the suspect had been terrorising them for sometime, claiming that he had spent a lot of money on her daughter Keabetswe Lelala, 32 and thus cannot be dumped.

“He once told me that I will pay as my daughter spent all his money in good times. At the time when there were lovers, he was unemployed we never received any penny from him,” she said.

She said Aron often stormed the yard, chased her around while throwing stones at her.

“Now it has come to this. All my property has been burnt. The main house was being renovated so I shifted all the house furniture to the house where my daughter slept, the house which was affected the most by the fire,” she said.

Lelala said she was also adamant that Aron burnt down the house.

“We dated for a year and when I broke up with him he swore that my family and I will never find peace,” she said.

She added that her ex-boyfriend had no respect for her family and for the police as he once threatened to castrate them with a metal slasher.

“He burnt the house in an attempt to kill me, luckily I was not home that evening,” she said.

Kanye police Station Commander, Superintendent Mmoloki Mogale confirmed the incident and that the suspected arsonist is on the run.