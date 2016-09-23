Cause for concern

STIs infections high in F/town

A latest report by the Francistown District Health Management Team (DHMT) has revealed that the country’s second largest city comes out tops in sexually transmitted infections.

According to Francistown DHMT Sexual Reproductive Health coordinator, Caroline Setshego.

a total of 16 961 individuals were last year treated for sexually related infections.

Speaking at the launch of the Kick-Out STI/TB/HIV out of Spaghetti City campaign last Wednesday, Setshego said: “We are in serious problems as Francistown. Statistically, when we are compared to other districts, Francistown is doing badly with regard to curbing STIs.”

The campaign, which kicked off on Saturday, will involve door-to-door visits by health officials in STIs hard hit areas like Monarch, Block 7 and Block 8 locations in Francistown.

“We are rated number one nationally and the most painful thing is that we are on top for wrong reasons. There is need for us to work very hard.

“Where is the problem? Is it inconsistent use or inaccuracy?” rhetorically asked Setshego, adding that the idea is to be teaching people about consistent condom use and faithfulness.

Setshego said STIs prevalence in Francistown and the surrounding villages remain high despite the fact that a record breaking number of 562 619 condoms were distributed last year to end users through different facilities across the district.

Head of Preventative Services at the Ministry of Health Dr. Tebogo Mokgwane urged all stakeholders to work hand in glove to curb new infections which can also fuel HIV infections.