‘You can’t see your daughter’

A man facing charges of strangling his wife might never see his 11-year-old daughter who witnessed the gruesome murder as she was ‘deeply affected’ by it and now ‘hates’ her father.

This information is contained in a psychotherapy report produced at the Francistown magistrates’ court last Thursday to buttress the prosecution’s argument that Mokganedi Galeboe should never have physical contact with his daughter.

Galeboe, 56, from Block 5 in Francistown allegedly strangled his wife, Segomotso Galeboe, 36, following a heated argument that degenerated into a tragedy in May.

Galeboe, a deputy technical officer with the Central Transport Organization (CTO), is currently out on bail awaiting the commission of his murder case at the Francistown High Court for prosecution.

During his appearance in court for status report last Thursday, Galeboe pleaded with the court to be given an opportunity to have physical contact with his daughter arguing that he is duty bound to fend for his child.

He pleaded with the court to make an order that will compel his late wife’s parents and relatives to allow him to have physical contact with his child.

Galeboe further argued that he wants to buy clothes for his child and give him a fatherly love.

In response, the prosecution produced a psychotherapy report prepared by one Godfrey Andrew, a primary psychotherapist based at the Princess marina Hospital’s Clinical Psychology Department.

“She came for the first time presenting symptoms of post-traumatic stress depression,” said Andrew in his report, adding that the patient (the 11-year-old girl) reported that the symptoms started after she allegedly witnessed her father strangling her mother.

According to the psychotherapist, the state of his patient was severe at the time and negatively affecting her daily functioning.

“During the sessions we had with my patient, she constantly expressed anger and hate towards her dad. She frequently broke in tears when asked about her dad and the possibility of going back to stay with him,” said Andrew in his report.

Evidence gathered in the psychotherapy sessions attended suggests that the patient does not want to stay with her father and if forced will negatively affect her psychological health.

The psychotherapist recommended that the patient should continue staying with her grandmother for the purposes of recovering and growth into a healthy adult.