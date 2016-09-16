Bush bucks remain without a coach

Sankoyo Bush Bucks have confirmed they will start this season’s BeMobile Premier League without a coach.

The Maun-based side will rely on the expertise of their assistant coach, Gadimang Tiiso, after they failed to find a suitable candidate to lead them in the upcoming season.

Addressing the media on Tuesday at Sedie Lodge, the team’s Communications Manager, Phemelo Saleshando, revealed that four coaches had shown an initial interest in the manager’s job.

However, of the four, Saleshando said that only one, Dragojlo Stanojlovic actually made it to their training ground.

“We had asked those interested to come and assess our players, so that we could also look at them but they never came,” revealed a disappointed Saleshando.

The communications manager pointed out that the four coaches who expressed an interest were all foreigners.

Thus, even if the club had agreed terms with one, it would have taken a while for them to acquire the relevant work permit.

Despite remaining managerless, Ngurungu have managed to sign 11 new players and are optimistic about signing another three.

According to Tiiso the team’s preparations are going well, even though they lost some key players in the transfer window.

Tiiso was in a buoyant mood when he spoke to Voice Sport, saying confidently, “I am happy with the type of players that I am getting and the commitment they are showing. My aim is to finish in the top eight and bring Mascom Top 8 to Maun for the first time.”

Next week the club starts its supporters’ membership registration at Sankoyo Management Trust office.

Saleshando believes the membership drive will help Bush Bucks acquire sponsorship – something the club are currently without.

“We have partnered with the Trust to source a sponsorship together. Registered members will be able to visit our safari camps at discounted prices,” Saleshando explained enthusiastically .