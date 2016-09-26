Burning passion

-Serial arsonist strikes again, killing ex-girlfriend’s mother -His other victims still hospitalised -He was on bail for a similar offence

Burning property seems to be his passion. A habitual arsonist who set his ex-girlfriends family on fire at Francistown’s Block 9 location was this week slapped with an additional murder charge after one of the victims succumbed to severe burns.

Gobuamang Ntsuape, 30, was yesterday (Thursday) expected back in court for the more serious murder charge, following depressing news that the ex-girlfriend’s mother, Sadie Kgosiemang (54) died of severe burns from the arson.

The jilted Ntsuape who could not stomach the thought of being dumped by his girlfriend, Dorcas Kgosietsile (34), allegedly sneaked into the family compound while they were asleep last Tuesday night and sprinkled petrol on the house before setting it ablaze.

Neighbours and well wishers are said to have responded to loud screams for help and braved the raging inferno to rescue the victims through the window as they were trapped inside the burning house while Ntsuape obstinately stood in front of the door holding the petrol container.

Police and fire fighters responded to the incident but were a little too late as most of the property and two cars that were parked in the yard had been reduced to ashes.

Police have since confirmed that Dorcus, the suspect’s ex-girlfriend was not home at the time and that all the six victims were taken to Nyangabwe referral hospital where they were all hospitalised.

On Monday Ntsuape did not show much remorse when he appeared before a packed courtroom under the knowing glares of aggrieved family members and relatives.

He pleaded with Magistrate Kaveri Kapeko to grant him bail as, he said, he had important projects to run.

The investigating officer in the case, Detective Inspector Amogelang, pleaded with the court not to grant the accused bail as investigations are still at a preliminary stage.

He said other victims are still hospitalized and that their fear was that Ntsuape might interfere with their investigations.

“The accused is not trustworthy as he violated bail conditions. He was given a conditional bail that he should not commit a similar offence. From our findings Ntsuape was arrested for setting property of the company he was working for in Gaborone on fire recently using the same flammable substance he used in the Block 9 incident. The case is before Broadhurst Magistrate Court,” said Amogelang.

When maintaining his demand for bail Ntsuape told the court that he did not know what more the investigating officer needed to complete his investigations as he had given him all the necessary information.

He suggested that he be given bail on condition that would stay far away from the crime scene and promised not to interfere with police investigations.

Magistrate Kapeko dismissed the bail application and ordered that the accused be remanded in custody while investigations continued.

The deceased’s daughter, Ontiretse Kgosietsile, told The Voice that their lives were in danger and that she wished the accused could remain locked up as he might complete his mission of killing Dorcas.

She said Ntsuape has always been threatening to kill her sister but she could not open a case as there was no proof.

“This is not the first time he committed arson. He once tried to burn his own family in the house they live in at Ramotswa,” Ontiretse said and added that one of the victims, her younger brother, was expected to sit for his Form 5 exams soon.