Burning issue

School head accused of destroying books

Maun Senior Secondary School Head, Selebatso Modisaemang is allegedly at it again.

The school head, who is not new to controversy as she was once accused of misusing funds, is this time around being accused of destroying and burning textbooks worth more than P100, 000 to prove that indeed her school has no books.

Teachers at the school alleged that Modisaemang burnt the books that could have been put to good use when inspectors from the regional office visited the school on a fact finding mission after she had requested for money to buy textbooks.

“The officers came unannounced and she quickly summoned her deputy, financial controller and supplies officer and instructed them to remove all the books from the storeroom, throw them in the rubble and burn them as she had lied about the non-availability of books” said one of the teachers.

“Some of the books are scarce due to their high price and some were still in good condition, we don’t know why she lied that we do not have books. The least we could have done was to donate them to some needy schools,” said another concerned teachers.

The teachers, who claimed that they had had enough of Modisaemang said it was high time the school head paid for her ‘evil deeds.’

“We will continue exposing her deeds so people can see the kind of a person he is,” said another teacher.

Contacted for comment, Modisaemang could neither confirm nor deny the accusation but instead demanded to know the source of information.

“If you are not going to tell me who your source is then don’t talk to me, tswa fela mo go nna,” she said before hanging up.

Deputy Director of Education in the North West Region, Didimalang Memo confirmed receiving a report of burnt books at the school but said she was told there were no longer in good shape and were unusable, a thing which was again disputed by one of the teachers.

“Those books were still fine, I don’t understand why the regional office is tolerating such misuse of stationary and funds,” said one of the teachers.

At the beginning of the year, Modisaemang was asked to account for P2.5 million which was missing from school coffers.

This was after the school was given the money by the Ministry of Education and P900 000 by an insurance company to refurbish burnt classes.

A few months ago she was also arraigned before the school management and officials from Forestry department after she cut down trees in the school without consulting anyone.