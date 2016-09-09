‘Bring it on’

Arone to take Kambimba head on

Member of Parliament for Okavango constituency, Bagalatia Arone has dismissed talks doing rounds that he will not contest in the coming 2019 general elections.

Speculations has been rife that Arone will instead work as a campaign manager for Mbaha Anderson Kambimba.

The latter lost to Arone with a margin of 1 391 during the 2014 general elections before crossing the floor from Botswana Congress Party to the ruling party.

According to a source from the constituency, Botswana Democratic Party members agreed to place Arone as a campaign manager since he was new in the party.

The source said that Arone was to be the best person to canvass a number of voters from his former home to the ruling party in order to win the constituency which has been held by opposition for many years.

However, the Okavango legislature dismissed that saying he was going to contest for another term though this time it will be under the BDP ticket.

“There is an internal process to be followed at the BDP and having joined this party I don’t think anything can hinder me from contesting.”

He said that if it happens that he loses to Kambimba during the primary elections and party members ask him to campaign for the winner, he will do that with an open heart.

“My priority now is to work well with all the members. If I win I will go back to Parliament but in case I lose then I will see what step to take. ” he added.

Meanwhile Kambimba told this publication that he is not afraid of Arone.

“He came a few weeks back to meet with the branch committee as he is now part of us but he didn’t saying anything about contesting in the next election. He is my MP and if he wants to challenge me then there is no problem he can do that, I am not afraid of him,” said Kambimba.

Kambimba who is the Okavango Sub District Chairman and a specially elected councillor also explained that since Arone’s defection to their party, they will no longer hold their primary elections in 2017 instead of 2018.

“Constituencies held by the opposition are the ones that hold their primaries early while those held by BDP hold them later on, this means we have to shift too,” said Kambimba who confidently stated that he is prepared.