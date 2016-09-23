Bot50 in the bedroom

This is not a laughing matter, so it has actually come down to this! Bot50 now in the bedrooms.

I can imagine someone saying, “babe I have a surprise for you, I got you new bedding!” and there it is ‘blue, black and white’.

Eish! What else is blue in that house, underwear, clothes, pots, and plates.

No wonder they even paint grids and speed humps in our national flag colours.

At the rate at which people are going crazy about Bot50, if we are not careful we will one of these days wake up to a literally blue, black and white Botswana.