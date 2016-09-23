BOSSA-IDM national fair a success

Botswana Social Studies Association (BOSSA) in partnership with the Institute of Development Management (IDM) conducted their second annual national fair at Kagiso Senior Secondary School in Ramotswa last weekend.

BOSSA was registered with Botswana Registrar of Societies (BRS) in November, 1994 with the purposes of assisting the students to communicate their ideas in a clearer, logical and constructive way to create a forum for students to evaluate major issues and to use fairs as a means of promoting knowledge and understanding of Botswana and its place in the wider world.

IDM signed a 5-year Memorandum of Agreement with BOSSA which commenced in September 2015 after BOSSA made request to IDM to sponsor their national fair.

It was also an answer to the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MESD) initiative of Adopt-A-School that IDM decided to sponsor the Social Studies subject.

MESD Permanent Secretary, Dr Theophilus Mooko, stated during the opening ceremony that subject fairs nurture research and enquiry skills and also encourages students to use technology to help research an issue and construct a line of argument.

“Educational fairs also enable students to become effective contributors through partnership, teamwork, self reliance, clear thinking and problem solving,” he said.

IDM Senior Consultant, Kagelelo Relaeng, when speaking on behalf of Regional Director Richard Malikongwa, noted that IDM did not only see an opportunity to sponsor the association but also an opportunity to have a long lasting impact on the future of the young Batswana taking part in this year’s fair.

“Statistics shows that results of the Social Studies subject have not been impressive since 2011, nonetheless I wish to commend the junior schools whose pass rate improved though not significantly. In 2013, they were at 34 percent and in 2015 they were at 36 percent,” he noted.

The theme of the fair ‘Human Resource Development A Drive Towards A Proud and United Nation’ was said to be in line with the national Vision 2016 sub theme of An Educated and Informed Nation.

BOSSA spent P100, 000 last year and the same amount is said to have been used in this year’s fair, in branding and prizes for the winners.

However BOSSA has also entered into a 5 year sponsorship with Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) from 2016 to 2020 which aims to support BOSSA regional fairs with P150, 000 per annum.

In a post production interview with BOSSA National Chairperson, Moagi Mukokomani, he noted that from South East, Kgatleng and Kweneng (SEKGAKWE) schools, they have 78 participants from both junior and senior from each district making a total of 312 participants.

Various schools competed in writing essays, debating, research and quiz just to mention a few.

Radisele Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) got position 3 represented by Tiroyamodimo Tom, position 2 by Violet Malope from Nanogang JSS and position 1 Sekgele JSS represented by Kopano Ramokosi.

Moshupa Senior Secondary School made it with three awards, being the best in senior category model position 1, position 2 in debate and essay writing, position 1 represented by 17-year-old Form 5, Amogelang Kunoto who also obtained position 3 in previous regional competitions.

Position 1 award winners were given a juice processor and face-cloth worth P576 00, position 2 juice blender and face cloth for P423 00, while position 3 went away with a frying pan and a set of face cloths worth P315 00.