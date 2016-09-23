BMC to export beef to Israel

Beleaguered Botswana Meat Commission (BMC) is set for revitalization following revelations that the country will soon start exporting beef to Israel.

A technical team, comprising officials from the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) and BMC, has been shuttling between Gaborone and Johannesburg finalising logistics on the impending deal.

Dr. Letlhogile Modisa, the Director DVS confirmed that he has been to South Africa where he met with his counterparts and discussed the new development which is expected to be finalised by next month.

“Now that it has been 12 months with no single incident of the deadly Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) having been reported in the Maun area where the disease is prevalent, there is a lot of opportunities coming our way,” said Dr. Modisa.

Dr. Modisa was addressing a 2nd BMC Francistown Baruakgomo Pitso held under the theme: Quality Beef Industry – The Lifeline of Botswana. According to Dr. Modisa, new markets for the locally produced beef are opening up.

“There are a lot of opportunities in relation to the beef market now that the FMD scourge seems to be under control in the country,” said Dr. Modisa, adding that the a number of activities have been happening behind the scenes in as far as FMD control is concerned.

He added that he has been to South Africa time and again discussing about possibilities of opening new markets for local beef. And the discussions have yielded positive developments, he said.

“We are expecting Israel to come on board. A delegation from Israel is expected in the country in the month of October to finalize on the possibility of exporting beef to them,” revealed Dr. Modisa when addressing the Baruakgomo Pitso.

Besides Israel coming on board, Dr. Modisa added: “We also expect two or three countries coming on board to send their respective delegations to finalize on the issues of exportation and importation of beef.”

Due to recurrent FMD outbreaks, Botswana has been finding it difficult to create new lucrative beef opportunities especially in Europe and major markets. Since 2011, following an outbreak of FMD in the areas surrounding the Francistown abattoir, a number of countries have been shunning the local beef – resulting in BMC operating at a loss.

Meanwhile, Dr. Modisa said there is overwhelming interest in the local beef from within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. He urged the BMC to intensify marketing strategies to penetrate markets like that of Angola and the rest of West Africa.