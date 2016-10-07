Blind teacher rapes five blind students

A former music instructor at Francistown’s United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) Lephoi Centre is under police investigation on suspicion of sexually abusing five visually impaired female students.

It is alleged that over the course of February this year Mpho Keikabile molested the minors during their evening study, which he was meant to be supervising.

The suspect, who is also blind and has since been sacked, was detained but later released pending police investigations and fact gathering.

Alerting The Voice on the incident, one of the centre’s employee’s, who preferred not to be named for fear of victimisation, claimed the management at Lephoi seemed intent on covering up the episode.

The anonymous source told how staff were called for a meeting soon after the drama broke, where they were threatened and warned not to talk to the media if they valued their jobs.

“We are really concerned about this matter because it was not given the attention it deserves. The suspect was fired but we want justice to be done, he should go to jail. One of the students is writing her standard seven examinations next week and we feel the centre social worker has not done enough counselling. Even their parents we doubt they were told the truth about this incident,” revealed the worried staff member.

According to the source, the allegations first emerged after one of the students broke down in tears.

When she was asked what was wrong, she claimed to have been abused by Keikabile.

The centre immediately alerted the police, who then unearthed accusations by four more girls claiming the music teacher had also molested them.

When asked about the incident, UCCSA Secretary, Reverend Keleneilwe Kgerethwa, confirmed that Keikabile had been fired, saying that they could no longer trust him around the children due to the serious nature of the claims.

The Reverend added they reported the matter to the police because their mandate as a church was to ensure the children’s safety and protection.

Central Police Station Commander Lebalang Maniki also acknowledged the incident but said investigating such complicated cases takes time, especially as the victims are blind.

He further revealed that the process involves lots of stakeholders and requires forensic evidence.

The Commander added that the suspect is likely to face a charge of rape depending on the outcome of their investigations.

Meanwhile, repeated efforts to contact Keikabile proved fruitless as his last known number that the centre has was out of service.