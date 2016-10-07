BDP will rig elections- Keorapetse

• We are prepared to pay with our lives to defend the citizens-Keorapetse • UDC threatens to Boycott 2019 Elections

Despite controversy and heavy disputation by stakeholders and opposition parties, President Ian Khama has signed the controversial electoral bill into law.

The new act has been deemed as another strategy by the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) to rig elections.

“I’m telling you, BDP wants to rig elections through the introduction of the Electronic Voting Machine’ Botswana Congress Party (BCP) Information and publicity secretary, Dithapelo Keorapetse said this week.

Keorapetse said they are prepared to pay with their lives to defend the citizens’ full suffrage and political stability.

According to Keorapetse, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is asking political parties to commit political suicide by urging them to assist in implementing the amendments by sensitizing the public.

He further said that with the new amendments it will be difficult and expensive for one to represent the electorate both at parley and council seat.

Candidates who want to stand as Members of Parliament will have to pay P5000 while P1000 is required for council candidates.

Keorapetse lamented that the amendments are a deliberate move to make sure that the disgruntled poor and unemployed youth do not register to vote and therefore increasing the chances of the ruling party at the polls.

Botswana National front has also threatened to boycott the elections if the IEC will use the controversial Electronic Voting Machine without installing a paper trail on them.

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and BCP say they will continue to hold demonstrations against the new amendments.