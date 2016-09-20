Bank of Baroda donates

Bank of Baroda last week kicked off its support for John Nswazwi CJSS by donating furniture worth P50, 000 for the school’s library.

The furniture, comprising forty chairs, ten tables, five study carrels and two cabinets, was presented to the school staff and prefects by the bank’s Francistown Senior Branch Manager Anil Gokhale last Friday.

In his presentation speech Gokhale called on the students and the teachers to show their appreciation for the bank’s kind gesture by improving their performances and producing good results.

“I’d like to enlighten you that this furniture gives you the opportunity to do your work in a suitable environment. I call on you to make best use of it. You can do that by producing good results,” said Gokhale as he promised more support to the school as part of Bank of Baroda’s social responsibility programme.

Thanking the bank for the furniture, John Nswazwi’s head teacher, Kenias Lowani thanked the bank for coming to the school’s rescue by furnishing the most important building in the school.

“The library is the backbone of any educational institution and by furnishing it you are laying a foundation for good results. This furniture will go a long way in creating a good environment in which the students can do their work,” an ecstatic Lowani said.

He went on to express hope that the bank will continue to support the school beyond the two year period they promised when they offered a helping hand at the school’s 40th anniversary celebrations a fortnight ago.