Back with a bang

Premier League Football Makes Delayed Return on Friday

Nearly a month after its original schedule, domestic football finally returns to the country this weekend with the long-awaited start of the 2016/17 league season.

Fans will be desperately hoping that the revamped BTC Premiership will prove more successful than its beMobile predecessor, which was dogged by off-field controversy and drama throughout a turbulent last season.

The new season kicks off at 7pm today (Friday), with last season’s Mascom Top 8 Champions Orapa United hosting Miscellaneous under lights at the Itekeng Stadium.

The Ostriches finished third in the league last season, with many football pundits tipping them as early favourites to clinch what would be their first ever Premier League title this time round.

Defending champion’s Township Rollers don’t start their campaign until Sunday, when they take on Phikwe side, Nico United at the Serule Sports Complex.

The fixture, which starts at half three, is counted as Mapalastina’s home game as part of club’s efforts to bring their team to the people.

Whilst Rollers are once again expected to be the team to beat, the most intriguing encounter of the first week is the late kick-off on Saturday when Mochudi Centre Chiefs welcome Extension Gunners to the newly-renovated National Stadium.

The Kgatleng giants, who finished second last season after suffering a 5-1 loss to Rollers in a contentious, much-debated play-off final, will start the season without a sponsor after long-time investor Saeyed Jamali unceremoniously dumped them in pre-season.

However Magosi’s Public Relations Officer, Clifford Mogomotsi, told Voice Sport that the new season represents a fresh start, with the club harbouring realistic dreams of potential glory and silverware.

Brimming with confidence as he contemplated the upcoming season, Mogomotsi said, “We have to remain positive and protect our brand until we get stabilized and find another sponsor. That can only be achieved if we win our games because no one will want to be associated with a team that is not doing well in the league.”

Focusing on Saturday’s floodlit game, which gets under way at 8pm, the Chiefs spokesman said, “Our first game against Gunners is a good test for us to see if our new combinations can bring results.”

Mogomotsi added that Magosi’s new Zimbabwean coach, Bongani Mafu, who was brought in to replace Mike Sithole after he left for Galaxy at the end of last season, has fitted in well at the club.

The PR man was quick to praise new signings Stanley Ngala and Remington Masuku, noting he expects the exciting Zimbabwean duo to have a big impact on the league this season.

In stark contrast to Magosi’s off-field woes, Gunners morale was given a timely boost during the week when they launched their new contract management with Tsa Gae, trading as All Kasi Company.

The club unveiled their new kit on Wednesday and with All Kasi’s financial backing firmly behind them the Lobatse-based side could once again become a force to be reckoned with.

Epitomising the optimism and feel-good factor currently flowing through Gunners at the moment, Mapantsola’s Spokesperson, Edwin Mabapa, told Voice Sport that the club are targeting a top four finish.

In order to achieve this, Mabapa believes a good start to the season is crucial to gather momentum and so will be targeting maximum points from Saturday’s tricky tie.

Mabapa noted that failure to pay players’ salaries will be now be a thing of the past as All Kasi will take care of their welfare.

“In the past we have struggled to recruit the best players because we did not have the money to pay them. This will change now that All Kasi have come on board for a period of five years. Gunners are now a stable and exciting team to watch in the middle with the introduction of Kutlwelo Mpolokeng and Wazha Seleka. We have also hired coach Tiger Thompson from South Africa to assist our head coach Chico Nare,” declared Mabapa happily.

Focusing on the game with Magosi, Mabapa said simply, “Chiefs are a good team but our players know what to expect on the field.”

Historically Gunners v Chiefs games are famous for producing action packed high-scoring games full of exciting fast-flowing football.

Add the magic of playing under floodlights to the mixture and the country’s soccer-starved fans could be in for a tasty footballing feast.

The weekends other games include Galaxy FC v Black Forrest; Security Systems v Mahalapye Hotspurs; Green Lovers v Sankoyo Bush Bucks; Gilport Lions v BDF XI which are all on Saturday and then Gaborone United v Police on Sunday.