Back and forth

– Tumiso goes back to the BDP – Claims P22M released to address water problems

Botswana National Front (BNF) councillor for Kudumelapye-Sesung ward is at it again.

This time around Bokopano Tumiso has dumped the BNF which welcomed him with open arms when he left the Botswana Democratic Party as he has retraced his steps back to the ruling party.

Amongst the reasons he advanced when leaving the BDP was the unending shortage of power and water in the country, especially in his ward.

He said he was unhappy with the way BDP refused to treat the issue as a matter of urgency, adding that it was a sign of not taking the electorates seriously.

Then, Tumiso alleged that they were ordered not to talk about the power and water crisis especially during party caucuses where they were further instructed not to say anything negative.

However this week when re-joining the BDP, Tumiso said, “Yes when I left the BDP I was unhappy with certain things within the Party. But I have since realized that I had made a mistake by leaving the party that groomed and made me who I am. I won this seat under the BDP and I was not forced, I took this decision on my own, just like I did when leaving.”

When The Voice pressed him to comment on the water and power crisis now, he revealed that P22million had been availed from the Economic Stimulus Package (ESP) to address the water problem in his ward.

He was however quick to stress that he was not bought back into the BDP in anyway.

He further added that the issue of electronic voting machine was amongst his reasons to go back to the ruling party.

“If at all the BDP has not consulted on this issue like some claim, I am certain they will re-group and go back to the relevant stake holders,” noted Tumiso.

For his part, BDP Chairperson Mokgweetsi Masisi said they are targeting both the youth and old in their recruitment drive.

He said at the moment most of their former members call day and night asking to come back to their political home.

“I am happy that most of our former members are retracing their steps. This is a sign that come 2019 general elections, we are going to win convincingly. I am confident that both Molepolole constituencies and others around Botswana are already in the bag,” said Masisi, who is also the country’s Vice President.