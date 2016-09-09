‘Avail your partner in crime’

Cash loan trickster to expose producer of fake pay slips

A Francistown woman who pleaded guilty and pledged to repay the P5 000 she swindled from a cash loan shark using a fake pay slip has been asked to avail her partner in crime before she is sentenced.

Senior Magistrate Dumisani Basupi told 26-year-old Watlala Kaisara, that he wanted the person producing the fake pay slips to be brought before court.

“Otherwise you will bear the punishment of this master minder. We have too many cases of this nature before our courts. It’s only fair that you get your share of punishment. Before sentencing you, I suggest you meet up with the investigating officer of your case and tell him who this second person is.”

Magistrate Basupi said sentencing Kaisara only would not put an end to such criminal cases.

“It’s important to cut off the root of these fraudulent pay slips,” he said.

Despite being remorseful and swearing never to have a brush with the law, youthful Kaisara failed to sway Magistrate Basupi to hand down the sentence.

“Come back on September 20. I hope by then the master minder will also be here,”said Basupi.

Kaisara confessed she was persuaded by her peers to obtain a fake pay slip.

The unemployed young lady purported to be an Administrative Clerk at the North East District Council.