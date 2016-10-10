Robbers kill man in cold blood

The Naik family in Gaborone’s Block 6 location, are reeling in shock after armed robbers killed their son in cold blood at his uncle’s house last Friday.

Distraught family members this week told of how 25-year-old Jinesh Naik’s life was cut short when he was just arriving at a family dinner to welcome one of his uncles who had visited from Zambia.

Tushar Naik who is also an uncle to the deceased, said Jinesh was shot in cold blood from behind, just ten metres before he entered the house.

His Aunt, Sangeeta Naik, who was inside the house with the rest of the family is said to have seen the attackers just before they shot the deceased and screamed in panic.

Upon hearing the gunshot, the deceased’s father Hitesh Naik said he hastily shut the door without realizing that his son had been shot.

He then quickly opened the door after the aunt told him that Jinesh was outside.

The intruders who were already at the door forced their way into the house and dragged Jenish’s body inside and that was when the family realized that their son had been shot.

The three assailants are said to have continued to mercilessly terrorise the four family members, beating them with a steel bar and the back of a gun. “They threatened to shoot us as well if we didn’t cooperate and one of them kept uttering the words ‘give us cash, give us cash’,” Tushar said.

The culprits are said to have robbed the family of jewellery and cash before one of them grabbed Sangeeta by hair and dragged her upstairs where he ransacked the rest of the house and stole some more cash from the safe.

At the time, Jinesh was said to have been fighting for his life and after the attackers left he was rushed to the hospital, but was sadly certified dead upon arrival.

“Our only son was killed mercilessly and we plead with anyone who may have any information about the culprits to inform the nearest police station,” Tushar pleaded.

In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer, Witness Bosija, confirmed the incident and said their investigations were still at preliminary stage.