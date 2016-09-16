Abusing the President’s name

Threatening foreign nationals with reporting them to the president so that they can be deported is abuse of the Office Of the President (OP), Senior Private Secretary to the president, Brigadier George Tlhalerwa has said.

Tlhalerwa was speaking in an interview after a Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) activist in Maun had in the middle of a heated exchange threatened to report a foreign businessman he did not want to pay money for services rendered to the president so that he could be ejected out of the country.

“The President does not deport people, neither does the OP. That is the job of the Ministry of Labour and Home Affairs working in conjunction with relevant security organisations, not the Office of the President. What that man did was abuse of the OP and he must desist from that,” Tlhalerwa further explained.

The 27- year- old ruling party activist, Bokang Mosiane, had boasted that he was going to meet the President in Shakawe over the weekend at the upcoming welcoming rally of the Okavango MP, Bahalatia Arone and implicate the foreign national in insulting the President so that he could be deported.

This was after Mosiane’s plan to set up a trap for the foreigner to insult the President was foiled by a recording of the two men’s exchange.

When he threatened the businessman with a report to the OP the businessman replied that he was not scared of the OP because he had not committed a crime, a comment to which Mosiane claimed was an insult to the president.

“You are insulting the President, you said you are not scared of him, you said he was useless,” Mosiane had said before storming off to the police station to report but his efforts were frustrated because a recording played at the police station revealed that no insults were uttered.

When those charges failed to stick, Mosiane reported allegations of assault instead, which Maun police are still to investigate.

Asked for a comment, the BDP Secretary General, Botsalo Ntuane said the party did not want to be associated with such behaviour which suggested a possibility of setting up foreigners for extortion.

‘I’ll call the BDP office in Maun and ask them to address the matter,” he said in a telephone interview.